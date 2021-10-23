Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,130,744 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.88% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $324,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 73,741 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $7,824,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,032,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.32 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

