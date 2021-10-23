Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 132,336 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.39% of EVERTEC worth $326,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in EVERTEC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

