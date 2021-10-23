Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 216,673 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 216,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.24% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $306,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMHC opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

