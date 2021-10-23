Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 25,077 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.23% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $312,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth $122,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBS stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

