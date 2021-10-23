Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 4,068 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.59% of Haemonetics worth $325,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 84.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 286.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Haemonetics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after acquiring an additional 92,266 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

HAE stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

