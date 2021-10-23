Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 45,471 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.62% of Visteon worth $325,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $104.50 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $82.30 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.45 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.