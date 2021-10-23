Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,651. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

