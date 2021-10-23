Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 743.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VTIP stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

