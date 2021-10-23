Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,142 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.79% of Veritone worth $37,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Veritone by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 105,804 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

