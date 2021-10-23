Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 177,319 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

