Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.60

Versarien plc (LON:VRS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.60 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 28.53 ($0.37). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 29.03 ($0.38), with a volume of 665,060 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.60. The firm has a market cap of £56.35 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

