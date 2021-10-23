Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,483 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $183.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.28. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

