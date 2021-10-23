VINchain Market Capitalization Achieves $3.36 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $374,445.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00205429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00103039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010689 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.