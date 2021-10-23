Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Vista Outdoor worth $52,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of VSTO opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

