Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.64

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.60. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 62,524 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,546 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,318.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,260 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 90.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 55.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

