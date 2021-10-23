W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $18,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWW opened at $437.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

