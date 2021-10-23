Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $19,294,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

