Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,666,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Walmart worth $1,363,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.34. 7,065,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,343. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

