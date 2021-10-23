Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,607 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

