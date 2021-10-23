Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $274.99

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.99 and traded as high as $294.00. Watsco shares last traded at $294.00, with a volume of 1,005 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

