WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

WEC opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

