Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 267.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 111.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 896,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $58,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $89.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

