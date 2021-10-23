WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of WESCO International worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $129.05.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

