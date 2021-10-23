William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.79 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $450.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $440.34 and its 200 day moving average is $411.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.