Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.11

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and traded as high as $31.94. Wilmar International shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 1,880 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 3.22%.

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.