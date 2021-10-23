Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $412.12

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.12 ($5.38) and traded as low as GBX 369.98 ($4.83). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 118,928 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Wincanton from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 380.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 412.12. The company has a market capitalization of £466.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40.

In other news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

