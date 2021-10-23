Wing Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.35 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.25 or 0.00034600 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $43.35 million and $3.92 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00071599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00105873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,275.74 or 0.99766331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.43 or 0.06612629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,164,874 coins and its circulating supply is 2,039,874 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

