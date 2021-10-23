WINk 24-Hour Volume Tops $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.78 or 0.00533191 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

