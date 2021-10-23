WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.59

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.59 and traded as low as $48.66. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 20,556 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $404,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

