Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on MRWSY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7612 per share. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

