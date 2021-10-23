Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $34,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Workday by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 17.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Workday by 82.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 28.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $280.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $284.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

