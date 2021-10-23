World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.58. World Acceptance posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $12.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $12.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRLD. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,274 shares of company stock worth $1,787,200. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in World Acceptance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.98. 10,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,454. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day moving average is $168.54. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $209.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

