X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.23

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and traded as high as $39.53. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 4,463,402 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASHR. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 119.8% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 14,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

