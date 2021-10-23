XcelToken Plus Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One XcelToken Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. XcelToken Plus has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,967.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00050207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00207941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010610 BTC.

About XcelToken Plus

XLAB is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,499,840,241 coins. The official website for XcelToken Plus is www.xceltrip.com . XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

Buying and Selling XcelToken Plus

