Xiotri Market Cap Reaches $1.49 Million (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Xiotri has traded up 93.8% against the US dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for $337.92 or 0.00553058 BTC on popular exchanges. Xiotri has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $5,647.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00205670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010619 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

