Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of YMAB opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,673. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

