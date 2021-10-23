Yellow Road Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $148,470.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00071599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00105873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,275.74 or 0.99766331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.43 or 0.06612629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021889 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

About Yellow Road



