yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. yieldwatch has a market cap of $3.05 million and $72,310.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,594,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

