YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $213,399.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00073758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,376.33 or 1.00096552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.70 or 0.06659959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021875 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,399,262,359 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

