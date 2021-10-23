Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. BRP Group also reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

