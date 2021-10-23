Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Materion posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Materion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at $1,806,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

