Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Post $1.20 EPS

Brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. ModivCare reported earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $166.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $113.74 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $100,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $93,957,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,847 shares during the period.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

