Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will post sales of $970,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $940,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $8.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PolarityTE by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 562,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.99. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.