Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENX opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

