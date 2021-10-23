Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will announce sales of $51.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $50.28 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $201.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $204.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $285.40 million to $299.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WM Technology.
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $10,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAPS opened at $12.96 on Friday. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06.
About WM Technology
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
