Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.37 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 107.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 345,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 77.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.