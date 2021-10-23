Zacks: Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report $33.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.50 million and the lowest is $32.43 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $30.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $119.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.96 million to $121.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $138.55 million, with estimates ranging from $137.51 million to $139.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $845.70 million, a PE ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $23.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 71,472 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 400,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

