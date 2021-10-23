Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.05). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

