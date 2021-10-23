Zacks: Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce sales of $283.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.30 million and the lowest is $282.80 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $216.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.57. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

