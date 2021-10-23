Zacks: Analysts Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will post $261.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.05 million and the highest is $280.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Several research analysts recently commented on UP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

